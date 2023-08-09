I did not know that it would be Big, the night before. I had plans on going grocery shopping with my Mom, (she usually goes alone, but I wanted to help her out today.) I knew that the REM was a big thing and that I could ride free on Saturday and/or Sunday, if I wanted to--I just was not sure I wanted to.
I was afraid of riding on the REM. I did not know much about it, but what little I did know made me question a few things.
What happens if I'm in the train car and there is an electrical storm?Could the train stop as it passed over the St. Laurence River?
Were there bathrooms installed on the platforms--it's a long trip? What if someone had a heart attack, were there defibrillators installed on the platforms?
No one was talking about Security. I saw "Angel Has Fallen" starring Gerard Butler...what if the REM got hacked?mOf course I never verbalized any of this. Most people in Montreal were drunk on the media hype about this light rail train coming to town. It reminded me of that Simpsons episode, "Monorail".
I had been listening to the radio for about three weeks and knew that citizens in Griffentown were complaining about the noise that the trains made as it passed their homes and the sheer lack of interest, the engineers and our Mayor, Valerie Plante, seemed to show towards their concerns.
Imagine spending $400 000 dollars on a condo and having to hear the "chug chug chug" of a train passing your window, twenty hours a day, seven days a week. That must be maddening! My mom knew that I was afraid to go, but I also was very curious about the REM, so she said, "If you want to go, I can go grocery shopping by myself..." “Are you sure??" I asked. "Yes,” she said.
So, they were paving my road, lots of tar was on the street and I did not know where to take the 24 bus going East, so I decided to walk to Vendome Metro. Imgot off at Peel, I wanted to go to the bathroom beforehand-- I had no idea if the bathrooms were clean at the Gare Centrale, I wasn't going to take a chance!
Les Cours Mont-Royal, my favorite mall, was where I got off, I did not want to get off at the Bonaventure stop, I felt that it would be congested.
The bathroom was locked. It was about 8:45AM....opens at 10AM.
So, I just walked to Place Ville Marie, down the escalators to the Gare Central (Train Station), down the corridor and I saw this huge line.
I immediately went up to a lady in the line and asked if it was for the REM...she said yes, then I saw that she had a small booklet in her hand, "Do we need that passport to get on the train?" I asked her, she told me jovially in French, "No, they were giving them out!". I thanked her and walked and walked and walked to the end of the line.
I finally got my passport booklet and the security guard stamped it-- it said 'Gare Central'...I was in!...well sort of. There was a cordoned off section that was like a tiny maze. We walked down a section, then turned and walked down another section, and then another.
Finally we were at the top of the staircase leading to the platform where we got on the REM train. SO, I walked down the stairs, and...there were more cordoned line ups. Another maze of cords. Then finally we were facing a wall of plexiglass.
This was the area that we had to stand in front of. The doors would open once the train arrived. We waited, there was no indication as to how many minutes were left before arrival, like on the new Metro cars. So we just waited patiently.
The security guard then asked us to stand behind a grey line, which seemed to be made of pebbles. We backed up behind it-- we needed to make space for those leaving the train. Then suddenly we could hear this rumbling sound, it was getting louder and louder...it sounded like a tiny earthquake.
The train stopped, the double doors opened and people poured out. Able bodied people poured out. (There did not seem to be room for wheelchairs, dogs, cats... remember, the powers that be, want to allow animals on the REM TRAINS!!) People looked a bit serious, some smiles could be seen. I was excited.I got on, and sat down...no problem.mIt was 9:30AM and I was ready to roll!
Two minutes passed, then a weird sound could be heard, indicating that the doors were about to close. (I can't describe the sound-- it was a bit futuristic.)mAnd we were off! The windows were large, so I could see lots of the scenery in front of me. All the seats are such that your back is against the wall.
The train was fairly quiet going to Brossard. But I was shocked at how close the train passed vis-a-vis the condo buildings! What if it derailed ?Stop thinking the worst Paula...just enjoy the ride.Those poor people who bought condos...they thought they would have silence and peace 🕊️
Then I saw graffiti, and trees, and highways and trees, then dark brown sound barriers with vines covering them partially. Then suddenly, the train started to move sideways. It would make an 'S' formation. The tracks were directing the train in an 'S' formation.
When it turned right, the train bent to the right too...OMG! TRUST THE ENGINEERS OF QUEBEC, PAULA!! We have World class Engineers, Paula!!! Then it moved to the left and the train tilted left. It was like being at LaRonde.
That was the only scary part. But would I take the REM during the winter? No way. Sorry, if I'm being super negative. Ride it yourself and you will understand EXACTLY what I am talking about. It's very scary on a 17 degree Celsius day with no rain or snow. We live in EAST COAST CANADA. Does anyone believe in Climate Change Science?
And I wondered where were the EVs to drive old people with unstable knees around the parking lot, at the Brossard station? Mothers and fathers need to change their babies’ diapers. Where were the bathrooms? I repeat, once we got to Brossard they herded us out of the area down some staircases like lemers and then we were told that we needed to go to the end of the line, in order to go back to the Montreal Gare Central Station.
That was it. I saw a man with a metal cane with four "prongs" on the bottom and he was moving so slowly. A mother with a baby strapped to her chest. A woman who looked unresponsive in a wheelchair being pushed by an older Asian woman...she seemed to be asking if she could cut into the line-but security did not let her do it.
There was completely ZERO consideration for the Elderly or the Infirm (Is that an antiqued word...sorry). I have a bunion but I'm not complaining...It was a long line!! What happens if there is an emergency! A beautiful woman with chestnut eyes and hair, gave me a flag and a case for my Opus card as a souvenir.
I struggled to get the plastic off of my popsicle and then I saw two men passing by, "Could you take a picture of me, please?" They agreed. I lifted my green popicicle to the sky. I just made history!! The First FEMALE Jamaican-Canadian-Quebecker to ride the REM...woohoo!!
Paula Ann Stewart
Montreal
