A new Israeli government is proposing laws which will impact the functioning of the judiciary and other issues. The opposition, with significant public protest, is dead set against the proposals. I recently visited Israel. For a month beforehand I opened Israeli news sites daily with fear, expecting to read the latest hair-raising forecast - security, economic or other, or to discover what embarrassing comment some official had just said.
Then I landed in Israel. First thing I did was go for brunch with my son. Restaurants are full to capacity. It’s almost impossible to get a table. The passion that characterizes Israeli society is still there. Turns out talk of civil war was misleading, partially attributable to the passion with which we Israelis express ourselves and partially because of mistranslation.
The term used in Hebrew was “sibling war”, not “civil war” as incorrectly translated on international headlines. No tanks on Tel Aviv’s streets. No one firing at government offices in Jerusalem. No officials or diplomats kidnapped. War it isn’t. Bitter and passionate it has been.Life continues. Sibling “war”, or rather dispute, is a fair comment. Because we’re family.
Israel has had security crises in the past. We got through them, at a price, stronger than before. In the 1980s Israel had a serious economic crisis leading to a restructuring of the banking system and the economy, which triggered a surge of innovation. It also stood us in good stead during the global economic meltdown of 2008, which Israel navigated with minimum pain.
Today Israel faces a social crisis. From afar it looks worse than it is. Yes, from close it looks lousy too. Democracy is not only elections. It’s not only majority rule and protection of minority rights. Democracy is also constant public participation in political discourse, also in between elections. What we’re witnessing is a dramatic expression of democratic discourse.
With Chad opening an embassy in Israel in February this year, the seventh Arab state to establish peaceful ties with Israel, a majority of the Arabs in the world now live in countries at peace with Israel. Yes, we need deals with Syria and Iraq. We also need a full deal with Lebanon. And the Palestinians. Also Algeria (which may be difficult, they really don’t like us) and others. However, with a majority of the Arab world now building partnership with Israel, we finally know there is an expiry date to the Arab-Israel conflict.
Israelis are currently deciding how we want to structure our society, who we want to be. It’s a bitter conversation and we’ll pay a price but we’ll come out of it stronger. Now is actually the time to engage with Israel, to support us as we move forward. If there is ever a global societal meltdown, parallel to 2008’s economic meltdown, Israel will navigate it well as we will have put in place the requisite mechanisms in 2023-24.
Paul Hirschson
Consul-General of Israel
