During the Anti-Bill 96 rally I began to think of Quebec as a nation… Yes, a First Nation!
A young Mohawk gave an inspiring speech to a crowd which would grow to 5,000 exclusively in his Mohawk language. Everyone listened respectfully, did not understand his words but certainly got the meaning.
This First Nation youth wanted the best from a higher education to represent his people and all Canadians in the future. Yet the CAQ Government in this bill says No, unless you take five French instruction language courses for which you may be less proficient. You will not graduate from an English CEGEP to move onto the university of your choice.
How soon we forget that when our Canadian ancestors first landed in Quebec centuries ago, the First Nations shared their land and resources with them and still do so today. I’m reminded for example, without flooding their lands, Hydro-Quebec would not be the energy powerhouse today generating much needed revenue for Quebec coffers; and I’m sure the land on which the National Assembly, Parliament buildings and City Hall was built sit on former First Nations land with or without signed and registered title.
I therefore request with Mohawk and other First Nation’s permission to celebrate annually First Nations Day to give thanks; and celebrate it between Quebec Day and Canada Day, my other two holidays. I smile with the thought that our First Nations can once again bring my francophone and anglophone brethren together in peaceful harmony for the mutual benefit of both; and educate my ignorance to at minimum learn to say a few phrases in the Mohawk language such as “hello, how are you, thank you and is there anything I can do for you?”. And yes, recognize a Mohawk Cultural flag as I wave a Quebec Fleur de Lys or a Canadian Maple Leaf one as often as I wish.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.