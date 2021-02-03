There should never have been a controversy between Montreal and Quebec concerning a free pass for the homeless during a curfew which took a court judgement to rule in their favour. Nor should they find themselves without heat in the cold of winter same as many decades past.
I offer this two-point solution for which Quebec and Montreal should share responsibility:
1. Provide a weatherproof identification card with photo and registered file number. It would give them a curfew exemption no questions asked, any other necessary exemptions thereafter and priority for Covid-19 vaccines; it would provide free STM transport and free meals at soup kitchens; it could be used to book a reservation at a shelter for the evening online or by phone so space will remain available until they get there; and the file number would immediately facilitate the status of their mental and physical health so police can show compassion before erratic behavior escalates and first responders can immediately diagnose an emergency.
2. Provide old STM buses as stationary warming stations near where the homeless congregate. The good corporate sponsor Hydro-Quebec could hook up the bus to the power grid with electric heating, Port A Potty and phone to make a call to a shelter, professional or friend. The homeless could be employed to administer, keep it clean, ensure the wearing of masks and one seat empty between friends until Covid is nailed.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
