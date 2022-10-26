It would appear Montreal has procrastinated far too long getting out of the residential starting gate at Blue Bonnets in the hottest development area on island. If it does not do so next year, it may lose the opportunity to profit big time as a 50/50 partner with Quebec (seizure for non-development) and fulfill a dream for maximum social, affordable and higher end housing at the same time; and yes, possibly commence excavation beneath it for another dream, a Métro line extension to Côte St. Luc still waiting for a simple Cavendish extension long delayed.
Wow! Seventy-six hectares sitting idle as Montrealers feel challenged to pay higher property taxes and rents from sky rocketing evaluations and ever increasing municipal debt. Its become obvious that our Projet Montréal administration did not shout loud and often enough before the past Oct. 3 election date for Quebec to fund big time infrastructure. It's obvious it has not even submitted a professional site plan with subdivisions and not even a sign erected that “It’s a comin” to sustain hope. Yet it remains Quebec’s mandate to do so from the $14 billion in federal transfer payments it received this year as a have not province it calls a nation.
Premier Legault, is it not time to financially ante up immediately for the growing demand from families in need and not just unfulfilled promises at the “Hippo-Bleu”? And Mayor Plante, can you show developers a sign the Hippodrome is open for business and welcomes them and underground parking for the environmentally friendly electric cars of the near future to well complement public transit. Thereafter we can all win the “Trifecta for our New Blue Bonnet Homes” much sooner than later!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
