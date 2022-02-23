Elon Musk tweeted in support of the truckers with a picture of Hitler with a caption saying “stop comparing me to Trudeau.” It’s fine saying that JT is fascist, but don’t marginalize the deaths of six million Jews and millions of others. Musk went too far. I’m sure that Musk didn’t mean to insult Jews. His tweet was removed but many American Jewish organizations were demanding an apology. It’s ironic because in the elections before last, Gerald Butts and MANY Liberal supporters were calling everyone else Nazis. Now everyone else is calling Trudeau a Nazi. It’s all tasteless but it’s karma. Once they normalized the use of the word Nazi, anyone could use it.
Michael Kantor
Montreal
