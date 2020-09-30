Even in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic, adult patients at the McGill University Health Center (MUHC), as well as children and adolescents followed at the Montreal Children's Hospital continue to have rights, including timely access to care, whether it be cardiac or oncological surgery, or even to obtain an appointment with a specialist, diagnostic services and medical imaging screening. They also have the right to the presence of a caregiver, both in the hospital and in the long-term care facility at the Camille-Lefebvre Pavilion in Lachine. The MUHC Users' Committee receives numerous calls and emails asking for our help in resolving the difficulties encountered.
For example, we receive several communications from patients who say they have enormous difficulties in contacting their clinic or specialist, while they are awaiting exam results to diagnose cancer, or are still awaiting surgery. In the majority of cases, we help these patients to file a complaint with the MUHC Complaints Commissioner and report any difficulties to the administration. Following numerous complaints, we successfully intervened with the administration to clarify the message regarding visitation rights and the presence of family caregivers. At the height of the pandemic, we also asked that television and internet rental fees be waived, which was graciously granted by the firm Hôpitel, until August 1. This was greatly appreciated by the in-patients and on their behalf we would like to thank Hôpitel for this gesture.
We remind all patients to please continue to share your observations and the obstacles you encounter in your care with us, the MUHC’s Users’ Committee. We need you to make sure your patient rights are respected, even in times of pandemic. This is the mandate that the legislator has given us and we intend to fulfill it at all times.
Together we can all make a difference and improve the quality of care. For more information contact us via our phone number: 514-934-1934, ext. 31968, or by email: patients.comm@muhc.mcgill.ca. Please consult our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/muhcpatients.usagerscusm.
Pierre Hurteau,Ph.D.
Co-chair of MUHC Users Committee
