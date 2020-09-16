Quietly, with no fanfare or effort to consult those affected, Montreal’s Projet Montreal city administration is about to carry out another attack on the quality of municipal services in NDG by closing the area’s only police station. Neither of the two Projet Montreal city councillors for NDG has fought this move or spoken out against it. No matter what Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tells us, it is very hard for a sane resident of NDG to believe that we will receive better police service now that this responsibility will be transferred as early as next month to a station two miles away in Côte St. Luc. This will leave NDG, with 65,000 residents, as the largest area in Montreal without its own police station.
There is now a motion pending for the next meeting of Montreal City Council that would ask the police to establish a small NDG substation, which would partly offset this inexplicable failure to maintain a police presence in our neighbourhood.
We are counting city council to pass this motion, and particularly NDG councillors Christian Arseneault and Peter McQueen, who now have a chance to reconsider their failure to stand up for the security and quality of life in their own neighbourhood. Please, Mr Arseneault and Mr McQueen, take this opportunity to demonstrate that you want to represent the best interests of NDG, not merely the political dictates of Projet Montreal.
Jay Bryan
NDG
