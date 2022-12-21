As the health care system deteriorates, no one will have to “suffer” by pledging allegiance to King Charles III, after the adoption of Bill 4. Is the oath archaic? It certainly is. But the fact that this is the main preoccupation of our MNAs is shameful.
Everything seems to be getting worse. According to the Fraser Institute, Canadians have the privilege of waiting an average of 27.4 weeks to secure medical treatment. It also takes an average six months to receive treatment from a specialist. Moreover, they also note that in 1993, when they began tabulating this data, Canadians could expect to wait nine weeks. The question we all ought to ask ourselves: why is this happening? Is it because, according to Statista, in 1980 the average number of hospitals beds in Canada stood at 6.75 per one thousand inhabitants and in 2020, this rate had decreased to 2.5? Or is it because of an unparalleled aversion to private health care in Canada? Back in July, British Columbia upheld a ban on private healthcare clinics. This decision sustained the year after 11,581 people across Canada died waiting for surgery, according to the think tank SecondStreet.org. But at least the honourable members of the National Assembly will no longer have to perjure themselves and suffer the oppression of King Charles.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
