One could argue speed bumps slow emergency vehicles, increase GHG emissions, look ugly, can damage cars, and even injure occupants. As well, drivers can overfocus on the bumps ahead and lose awareness for children, adults, cyclists, and other vehicles.
No doubt drivers have been speeding on residential streets for decades, every day of every year. Yet, thinking back to the years before speed bumps, I cannot remember a speeding car causing an accident on side streets in my neighborhood.
Suppose municipalities consider placing speed bumps on a residential street. But, this street hasn't had a speeding-related accident involving people or property for at least 20 years, if ever. We all want safe streets, but how would placing speed bumps make this street safer?
Norman Sabin
CSL
