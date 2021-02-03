As graphically illustrated by reporter Kevin Woodhouse and further detailed by writer Jim Wilson (January 27), the Lester B. Pearson School Board has much to explain. Regardless of the outcome of any on-going court cases, taxpaying citizens have a right to demand that the LBPSB clearly explain what procedures were and are in place such that individual employees were able to carry out such questionable activities apparently under the aegis of the Board.
Where was the oversight?
These UPAC accusations, yet to be proven in court, are extremely serious with suggestions that large sums of money were misrepresented, immigration documents falsified, foreign students denied educational programs, and private arrangements submerged within the structure of the Board.
The LBPSB cannot wait for the cumbersome legal processes to slowly progress; rather, the Board must immediately institute an outside independent and fully transparent investigation. If the Board is to regain the trust of its constituencies, it must identify past rot, name those accountable, recover all lost funds, and chart a more public responsible future.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.