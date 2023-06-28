Montreal West should take a lesson from Côte St. Luc, which built a huge sports facility which bleeds money every year from poor planning and worse management. It would make more sense for the two neighbours to share the already built white elephant than to add another.
It is not possible for such a small suburb to sustain such a huge undertaking and will cost the citizens a fortune as time goes on.
Lili Yesovitch
Cote St Luc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.