The planet is heating up, forest fires are raging, and the air is smoky. All cities are working toward reducing climate change, and Montreal has made it a top priority. Unfortunately, some of its traffic policies are causing excessive GHG emissions, and should be critically reviewed.
First problem, pedestrian signals. Montreal has at least 1,000 intersections with pedestrian signals, straight greens or four-way reds, most installed since the 2000s. They run 24/7/365, every traffic cycle. When no one is crossing they block traffic flow and force vehicles to pollute. This is not smart, nor good for the environment. Intersections that have been safe for decades and have low pedestrian volumes do not need 24/7 pedestrian signals. Good examples are Rosedale/CSL Road, and Clanranald/Vézina. Montreal needs to rethink its pedestrian signals, and consider push buttons or automated sensors.
Similarly, Montreal bus signals are problematic. Hundreds of intersections now have them, allowing buses to get ahead of traffic. No problem, as long as a bus is present, otherwise cars, trucks, and cyclists idle for nothing. Surely, buses can control their signals. No bus, no bus signal, more green time, less pollution.
Third environmental problem are curb extenders, which block street lanes. Reducing a street from two lanes to one causes traffic backups and lots of idling. Most intersections with curb extenders have never had a pedestrian accident, and simply don't need them. Van Horne/Westbury is a good example - new curb extenders back up traffic on Westbury, yet the intersection has proven safe for decades. Paradoxically, curb extenders encourage red light and stop sign running by impatient drivers, not safe for pedestrian, or cars. We need more crossing guards and fewer curb extenders.
Improper synchronization of traffic lights also has an environmental impact. When lights are out of sync, thousands of cars, trucks, and buses idle at red lights needlessly, everyday. Many arterial roads are now hopelessly out of sync and no one seems to care. Good examples are Côte St Luc Rd between Robert Burns and Cavendish, and Décarie between Queen Mary and CSL Rd. Both roadways have become GHG factories, adding more pollutants to the smoke we're breathing. Out of sync roads also encourage speeding and red light running, definitely not safe.
Last, but not least, speed bumps on residential streets. Most have been placed since 2013, and all force drivers to decelerate then accelerate, increasing emissions. Yes, they decrease speeding, but how will they make streets safer that have never had a speeding accident? With few exceptions, most speed bumps are merely big placebos, and the harms outweigh the benefit.
Montreal traffic policy cannot continue on as is. Much of it has no accident data in support, and the environmental damage is not acceptable. Traffic calming measures need to be implemented intelligently and selectively. Let's all take a deep breath and start over.
Norman Sabin
NDG
