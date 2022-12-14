Montreal is planning a “multi sport” facility at MacKenzie King Park in CDN, at a cost of $5 million, requiring resurfacing much of the park with synthetic turf. This, without conducting an environmental and social impact study on the project.
Environmentally, synthetic turf, composed largely of petrochemical derivatives, is known to create “heat islands” negatively affecting the biodiversity of local and surrounding areas, including contaminated runoff and loss of wildlife habitat. The project contradicts municipal and provincial policies of mitigating heat islands.
Socially, once synthetic turf is installed (this will be the fourth such field in NDG/CDN), fences go up, priority is given to fee-paying sports organizations and public access to the field as well as activities on the field are restricted. Schools, daycares, day camps, seniors’ residents, cultural associations and local residents that have used MacKenzie King Park will be limited to a much smaller area that already includes various installations.
As Montreal hosts the UN Cop15 Conference on Biodiversity, the city will surely want to showcase its green accomplishments. However, resurfacing parks with synthetic turf and creating heat islands is not one of them.
Susan Schacter
Montreal
