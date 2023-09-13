Montreal is not one city. It is a collection of boroughs that have different local tax rates and debts. There are rich boroughs and there are poor boroughs. In spite of some upscale areas, the borough of CDN-NDG is a poor borough. The boroughs were created by Tremblay in January 2002 and CDN-NDG, the most populous borough, become part of a financing scheme that systematically discriminated against it - denying it proper funds to support its local needs and provide services on par with other boroughs.
The current financing formula is skewed for the benefit of suburban boroughs that were the main base of support for Tremblay. When Projet Montréal was elected in 2017 they promised to fix the problem. I actively supported Projet Montréal and invested significant time and resources.
In 2019, when it became apparent that Projet Montréal was reneging on its promise, I publicly denounced them. In response, the Projet Montréal administration set up a meeting between community activists that included myself, the borough mayor and top level CDN-NDG civil servants Guylaine Gaudreault and Helene Brousseau [who has since retired].
This meeting took place Nov. 12, 2019. I attended this meeting in good faith and shared ALL my research on borough financing. The borough civil servants spent a good part of the meeting defending the borough's budget and Centre city concessions that amounted in the tens of thousands of dollars. A borough that is estimated to be underfinanced at the time by $10 million a year. Then problems started. Sue Montgomery had a falling out with the civil service, in particular Stéphane Plante, the borough director, and was ejected from the Projet Montréal caucus.
Come the municipal election of 2021, Projet Montréal effectively swept the issue under the rug and Magda Popeanu, who sits on the executive committee, stated it was "water under the bridge"
I decided to research and understand the way the city finances services and infrastructure spending - and in particular the centre city "formula" the city uses to determine boroughs service budgets. My access to information requests hit the city's bureaucratic brick wall. I contested to the Commission d'accès à l'information.
I received a city powerpoint dated May 7 and 8, 2019. In this document, the top borough civil servants of all the boroughs met to address the shortcomings of the current borough financing formula and allocate an additional $13,141,145.00 in yearly borough funding for services. Most importantly, the document recognizes the concept of intensity of use. That a park in an urban area is far more taxed than one in a suburban area. The big winner was CDN-NDG which with a high number of seniors and children gained 30% of the extra million dollars allocated for maintenance. In real terms, $417,043 a year for our parks, and public spaces.
Interestingly, Guylaine Gaudreault and Helene Brousseau, civil servants paid by taxpayer monies - listed participants in this document, failed to mention this meeting or its recommendations that occurred five months prior to our Nov. 12, 2019 meeting mentioned above.
Magda Popeanu has responded four times to my questions on what happened to the recommendations in this document. Each time her response was a deflection.
Alex Montagano
CDN/NDG
