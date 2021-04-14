Denis Coderre has announced he would run for Mayor again. Four years of Plante can be characterized as a collective nightmare. But Coderre seems to think that new packaging, and a few fresh buzz-words will get Montrealers into electing him again. He realized campaigning on his record of granite stumps and E-races wouldn’t poll well, so now Coderre thinks his latest catchphrase “making Montreal work for everyone” or something similar, will work. To me it seems more identity politics in a different wrapping.
Plante and Coderre (and their parties) are the opposite sides of the same ”career politician” coin: they along with their enablers and sycophants do so very little for the “average citizen” but much for themselves. Plante’s latest is expecting her spend-thrift budget to be financed through increased traffic fines, speeds will soon be 20 kph everywhere ( schools zones 10 kph) so ticketing by police will be like shooting fish in a barrel. Her largesse in providing more social housing for the few by requiring the many to pay for it, by forcing developers to build it through regulations and pass the increased costs onto the “average citizen (non-subsidized)” who buys or rents. It is just another tax hike, albeit snuck in the backdoor, by the ever “double-speaking” and dishonest Plante. More political “virtue signaling” in a long line of virtue signaling politicians – “heads” it’s Plante, “tails” it’s Coderre but each using other people’s money.
I voted for Plante knowing the frying pan was as bad as the fire but was prepared for the short term pain in hope of the proverbial long term gain. There could emerge another “Marcel Coté”-type figure, who so aptly and honestly called out his co-debaters at Concordia as offering “pie in the sky” solutions to Montreal’s down to earth problems, by the next election. A choice between Plante and Coderre is no choice at all, just a nightmare.
Montreal desperately needs independent candidates with NO party affiliation (a system that demands politicians serve the party and NOT the people who elected them) and who recognize the structural failures of the city and attempt to right them. A city where the useless projects that cost double under Coderre (gazebos anyone?) cost triple under Plante while the bureaucracy grows and grows and the basics are ignored. Our politicians profess that Montreal’s greatness is just one mobility squad away (or other make work project). The new and improved Coderre's assertion that Montreal’s ascension to “world class city” is only stymied by its lack of skyscrapers, is just more fluff like his E-Races as the prescription for success. His only visions are for the next ribbon cutting and photo-ops: Leopards never change their spots and neither does Coderre.
A short walk by any politician along any of the vast network of crumbling sidewalks or streets, a microcosm of what ails us, (if you can see them through the metre-high weeds), shows the disdain politicians have for the needs of the average Montrealer. Plante should know that world class doesn’t look like this, or rely on warm weather as a snow-clearing strategy. Nor would it spend tens of millions during these tumultuous times just to wage another battle in the war on the car and mobility under the guise of redoing Cote-des-Neiges, a major road artery for safety (the Met, built earlier, is still going strong). Plante’s justification : “It's not designed to access the mountain when you walk and when you bike,. Right now, we don't have a view of the mountain. It's really not designed for people walking and watching the mountain.” Amazing, a road that was actually designed to allow mobility by cars.
Montreal will achieve greatness when it elects independent councilors who recognize that it is the millions of residents who will make it great, each in their own unique and individual way, when not being stymied by politicians or the bureaucracy. Montreal needs a “yet to be named Mayor” to lead them and to really shake things up, not another “go along to get along career politician” whose narcissism puts ego, ideology and frivolous personal wants before the real needs of the people. Together they will provide the critical thinking that will drive the city forward, and yes perchance to dream over the next few months that this will turn into a reality.
Mark Lipson
NDG
