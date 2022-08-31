What a political error that the procrastinating Projet Montréal administration now makes late in the game of selling one lot for affordable housing at the huge 76-hectaire Hippodrome site to avoid losing the land back to Quebec for non-development next year but still delays social housing needs for later.
I question the following : Why did it take nearly three years after public consultations concluded to finally make this shallow commitment? Why is there still no infrastructure funding from Montreal, Quebec and Ottawa? Why is there no site planning and subdivisions? Why is there no sign erected outside the site giving hope to many for their housing needs and brand the site as a 50/50 profitable Montreal/Quebec initiative?
The city talks of giving the land to a non-profit organization possibly with little experience and inability to raise sufficient funding. I say instead to tender the building lot to experienced developers to bid, build and sell homes at a specified price ceiling with sufficient parking for the environment friendly electric cars of the near future without which few would buy. I request Quebec provide an income tax deduction for the annual mortgage interest on affordable housing so prospective buyers can pass a bank stress test and get a mortgage at the lowest rate and down payment. And yes, request Ottawa to provide the same.
Being suspicious, however, I lastly question if the CAQ may give Montréal an extension to develop the Hippodrome before the election to boost their popularity, a move possibly preprogrammed long ago. So I request all provincial federalist party leaders to promise if elected they would give Montreal not only more time but the funding as well to develop the “New Blue Bonnet Homes."
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.