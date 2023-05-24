In 2023, Quebec white Francophone hegemony is having its heyday. The recent decision by the City of Montreal to cancel this year's edition of the 45-year-old traditional Carifiesta parade is appalling. And blaming it on a logistical snafu reveals an alarming lack of love for Montreal's large English Caribbean community.
Let's face it, where there's a will there's a way. Remarkably, tourists come here from all over the world to enjoy this cultural celebration. Frankly, the shutdown of this summer staple is yet another example of petty, mean-spirited, and brazen Quebec racism.
Sadly, the scrubbing of all aspects of Anglophone life continues unchecked in this disturbingly distinct society.
George McArthur
Montreal
