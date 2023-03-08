I have always wondered why the outcry that follows the release of the City of Montreal’s annual budget never leads to anything. Recently I realized that it is because it is released just before Christmas as the National Assembly is recessing, followed by the holidays, and everything is forgotten. This is why I am writing to you at this time as the National Assembly is now back.
I received my 2023 tax bill recently from the City of Dollard des Ormeaux. Once again the Montreal Agglomeration (chaired by Mayor Plante) has increased its assessment to Dollard des Ormeaux residents, this time by 15.2% ($7,439,500). Last year the increase was 10.2%, more than double the inflation rate and five times the rate increase to Montreal residents. That’s a 26.7% increase in two years!
Mayor Plante was proud to announce last year that she was keeping her promise to citizens who had endured two years of the pandemic's effects on their finances by keeping the city of Montreal's tax increase to two percent.
For 2023 the City of Dollard des Ormeaux has kept its increase in local expenses to 4.5% while the Montreal agglomeration has increased its assessment by 15.2%.
The result is an average increase in property taxes for DDO residents of $400, and my increase was $346. Meanwhile the average increase for residents of the City of Montreal is just 2.7% or $69.
Why is this happening? The city of Montreal unilaterally establishes the property assessments. Remarkably the assessments for the other cities in the Agglomeration increase significantly more than the City of Montreal’s. The City of Montreal unilaterally controls the Montreal Agglomeration Committee and therefore the establishment of its budget and what charges are to be included. The formula used to establish the contributions by the cities to the agglomeration is outdated and does not reflect the services actually received by the various cities.
It is common knowledge that the City of Montreal is the worst financially managed level of government with labour contracts that are more generous than either the federal or provincial governments, which only serves to exacerbate the problem.
Unfortunately, the rules in place by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs allow Montreal’s Agglomeration committee to conduct itself with no accountability. Agglomeration committees need to be held accountable by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.
This abuse is unacceptable, inequitable and immoral, and I am asking the Minister responsible for Municipal Affairs to review all aspects of the functioning of the Agglomeration of Montreal and put in place measures to prevent this abuse in the future.
Paul Pemberton
DDO
