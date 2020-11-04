We read that Sue Montgomery is “outraged” at the “senseless killing of a black man by the Montreal Police.” On what planet is Montgomery living on?
The police have a responsibility to neutralize a deadly threat against citizens, and that includes themselves, no matter who the threat comes from.
Has she not read what just happened in France with a knife wielding criminal?
Is she just about virtue signalling and getting votes from what she perceives as a politically correct trendy crowd?
She is out of her depth on this subject. Best she stick to trying to ram unwanted bicycle paths on Terrebonne down peoples’ throats.
Bill Van Blarcom
Montreal
