The Equality Party with under four percent of the popular vote on the island of Montreal and under five percent of the popular vote province-wide elected four MNAs to the National Assembly. The combined popular vote of the two new parties is reported at five percent provincially. One would assume that the support is coming from the same quarters as it did in 1989 when the Unity Party joined forces with Equality. Strategic thinking appears to be off the table this time, with the likely result that Anglos will be on the shelf.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
