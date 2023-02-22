In the words of Yves Francoeur, president of the police brotherhood, “we agree no one should do racial profiling. No one wants to be treated differently, based on a colour, ethnicity or religion that is different. However, we have to do criminal profiling to feed our investigations and to feed our intelligence banks. We aren't doing that for us. We are doing that to protect society.”
Let me see if I understand. Is he saying that because (presumably) minorities represent a higher proportion of the criminal element, then in the course of investigating criminal behaviour, more minority folks are likely to get caught up in the dragnet? So, racial profiling is part of the job, but it ain’t necessarily racist. Some black people and other minorities may feel as if they are being targeted, and maybe they are, but it’s actually being done in the interest of protecting society. Well, that just ain’t woke. It probably ain’t right either, as it it provides way too much cover for those who admittedly are racially insensitive at best, and (perhaps) racially motivated at worst. When deconstructed, does Mr. Francoeur’s statement contain a valid - if unpalatable - reality about police work, or does it reveal an institutional problem with respect to how police treat certain minorities? If it’s the latter, does the problem emanate from the top down?
Francoeur’s statement may not be overtly racist, but it does come across to me as somewhat discriminatory. Further, it likely informs less than desirable behaviour by some police officers and, arguably, it should be included in any discussion concerning institutional or systemic racism.
Robert Miller
Montreal
(0) comments
