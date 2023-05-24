Geoffrey Hinton, a British-Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer scientist, received the 2018 Turing Award - often called the Nobel Prize of Computing. Hinton is, perhaps, one of the high priests of AI (artificial intelligence).
Meanwhile, MIT says society may collapse by 2040 in a report, titled “The Limits to Growth.” It was published in 1972 and concluded that society was heading towards collapse due to economic, environmental, social, and political issues. Hinton agrees with this prediction.
OK, at 78 years old, so do I. I don't believe I will be above ground, anyway. I'm an English-speaking Montrealer, unloved and unwanted in a nation-state and linguistic ghetto of storm trooping language cops and citizen spies.
I'm also trying to exist in a province of CANADA where the premier of Quebec once told a crowd that he “hated” anglophones. Of course, the premier denies this accusation.However, I do have a tendency to believe Graham Fraser, a former Montreal Gazette journalist who also served as Canada's sixth Commissioner of Official Languages.
I believe it's time to take down that dusty old novel written by Sinclair Lewis published in 1933 entitled "It Can't Happen Here," and how fascism can take hold anywhere - including Canada. If bonjour/hi can create such a stir in government, I can well imagine the distant sound of minds clicking together in a march on sovereignty in a few more years.
Stu Lowndes
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.