The article written by Jeff Itcush is an important one. Housing affordability in Montreal is a creeping iceberg every resident is watching get closer. Unfortunately, Jeff Itcush’s oped is very underreported.
Firstly housing prices will go much higher than 6% in 2021. Centris.ca has already reported quarterly increases of 18% for November-December 2020 for single-family homes.
Secondly,the Supply v. Demand argument real estate agents love to use for price increases is only a quarter of the story. Not only are young couples showing up to view homes, but also leveraged local speculative investors and Real Estate Investment Trusts backed by billions of dollars. That means demand has changed. Changing demands needs to be reported.
Finally, my cohort of millennials is being squeezed out of the city not voluntarily but forcefully, which is very much underreported. It’s time to discuss the fact that Millennials are paying almost 40% more for their first homes than boomers did. It’s time to discuss the fact that Millennials are less likely to own a home than any previous cohort except the Greatest Generation, who came of age at the close of the Great Depression. Its time to discuss the fact that nearly half of Millennials spend at least 30% of their income on rent.
To conclude, salaries aren’t even close to rising at the pace of real estate, unemployment is at an all-time high and non-profit emergency services are being used at double the rate. These are all signs that the economy is not doing well. Its time to talk about housing affordability from the perspective of the “have-nots”. Younger cohorts don’t own their homes because they're broke trying to keep up.
Piotr Boruslowski
Pointe Claire
