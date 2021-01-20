Is settling for a single dose of a two dose vaccine more like putting two winter tires on your car instead of four (not the best solution but workable) or taking antiobiotics for four days when your Doctor has proscribed them for seven (bad idea)?
I spoke with one Doctor who thinks that it's better to give many people some degree of immunity in place of giving fewer people (nearly) full immunity when a limited number of doses are currently available.
Still, it seems to me that it's better to administer the vaccines as proscribed - the manner in which they have been shown to be effective - and gradually - but reliably - inoculate the full population. Those who receive two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in the proscribed period of time will develop a level of immunity which will not only protect themselves, but the rest of us as well while we await our opportunity to be immunized. When a situation is critical and human lives are on the line, is it not better to go with the solution which has already been scientifically proven to work?
How will you feel knowing that you have only received the sub-optimal single dose and your protection may only be half - perhaps even less than that - of what was expected. Will you feel confident to step out of the house, or find yourself in a no man’s or no woman's land, as concerned about catching the virus as you are now. What about the effect on the mind's of our healthcare and essential workers? This will not bring them the long overdue peace of mind they’ve been waiting for.
While I am open to different points of view, at the end of the day I see more reasons to go with the evidence based approach (is this not what our leaders have been telling us to do?), the one which the manufacturers and every relevant agency has deemed to be the correct one. Manufacturer's are ramping up production of the approved vaccines and new ones are in the pipeline and on the way. This is not the time to make reactionary, politically based and defeatist decisions that may compromise people’s health and ultimately prolong the pandemic.
Memo to the Quebec government: The best use - and hope - for the current vaccines is to use them as directed. Follow the science and don't screw this one up.
Robert Miller
NDG
