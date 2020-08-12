Very recently, Mme Plante was bemoaning the loss of businesses in Montreal and was urging the importance of encouraging shopping in our beautiful stores in the downtown core. Nice words, Ms Plante. Today I see clearly how shoppers go to malls where they park cars easily. Buying online is even easier. Stores everywhere are closing permanently.
Ms Plante, cyclists don’t bring business to stores as a rule. It’s people who drive cars, intending to shop and need to park a car, who spend their cash so storekeepers can pay their expenses, make a bit of profit and stay open.
In your wisdom, you have removed parking from entire streets such as Pine Ave. As an example. Huge flower pots and sidewalk entertainment do not bring business to a once vibrant city.
Libby Toulch
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.