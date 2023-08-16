There is no doubt that public safety on our streets is paramount, but the latest decision by the CDN-NDG administration for reduced speeds on many streets is utter nonsense.
Yes, reduced speeds from 50 to 40 km/hr might temporarily improve things, but reducing to 30 km/hr is not only foolish, but an invitation to recklessness.
As it is, many of the streets targeted for 30 km/hr speed limits, such as Barclay, Plamondon, and Edouard Montpetit and Cote Saint Antoine, NDG Avenue and Monkland to name but a few, are arteries used to transverse the sector. 30 km/hr, if you remember the older system, is 18 miles per hour. Now in reality, other than bicycles, what motorized vehicle do you expect to travel at that low speed?
Do they honestly think that the drivers of today, with high-powered cars, will abide by such a dramatically low speed limit? We all know there are not enough police to handle numerous other problems, let alone the so-called speeding on these reduced-speed streets.
Thirty km/hr in a school zone or park area might make sense. But it now appears the elected folks of CDN-NDG have fallen under the influence, or should we say the dream of Mayor Valérie Plante to make all streets for bicycles, and cars be damned.
Sidney Margles
CSL
