The sickness starts at the top, Mayor Plante is completely out of touch with the reality of Montreal.
Downtown Montreal’s offices are empty, hotel rooms are empty, parking spaces are missing, therefore no one is there to shop. The number of residential inhabitants in the walking area of downtown are not great enough to satisfy the needs of the retailers.
Numbers don‘t tell the entire story. If you take the area between Atwater and Guy, although the numbers are high, they alone will not satisfy the retailers' needs. One needs qualified residents to make stores viable.
The mayor, this one or the next one needs to find a way of attracting people to the city centre. We are not the first city in the world to face this problem, but we need politicians who have the guts to do what is right, not just what is popular amongst their base, to correct the problem.
Bruce Vineberg
Montreal
