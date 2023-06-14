In reference to your edtorial of June 7, 2023 "Mayday, mayday". I think it should have been "Mayday, Mayday World." Quebec's increasing limitation of English rights to government services will backfire. Anglophones have to be bilingual while Francophones are not allowed to learn English. In my opinion, this makes Quebecers second class citizens. Anglophones can work anywhere in the world where English or French is spoken. Francophones are limited to working in French countries, limiting their career opportunities. My solution is to have bilingual schools where both languages are taught equally. All students would be bilingual by the time they graduate high school.
Linda Holtzman
Montreal
