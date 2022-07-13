Many more families and individuals who cannot find or afford appropriate rentals now find themselves in temporary shelters or park tents before the cold of winter. Yet the huge 76-hectare residential development for social and affordable housing at the Hippodrome (Blue Bonnet) site still remains idle three years after public consultations concluded with no sign of getting out of the starting gate because Mayor Plante says she can’t get funding from Quebec, her 50/50 partner.
Now is the perfect opportunity for Dominique Anglade, Eric Duhaime and Balarama Holness to line up together in stating this housing development must be a number one priority for Quebec with the following:
Equal funding for infrastructure and building from Quebec and Ottawa.
Immediate creation of a layout plan and subdivisions too long delayed.
A large sign outside giving hope that maximum housing is coming soon.
Quebec should not take back the property for non= development next year.
Speculators foreign and domestic would pay a 10% surcharge on purchases which would go to the city in which it was bought to help afford more social housing.
As for affordable housing, Ottawa and Quebec should permit the interest on mortgages be applied as a personal income tax deduction. This will help pass a bank stress test, reduce the down payment and maintain the home thereafter. The city would not only exempt the expensive welcome tax but half the property taxes for the first fiveyears.
Michael Shafter
Montreal, Qc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.