The master of diversion has struck again. Premier François Legault has set the table for the election campaign by diverting attention from the real world to his mythical land of French language being in jeopardy.
He doesn’t want to talk about the failed pandemic response. Quebec has the worst overall record of deaths, hospitalizations, ICU cases, and senior care in Canada. He doesn’t want to talk about a failed healthcare system, with doctors, nurses and support staff working double and triple shifts with no relief from the government. He doesn’t want to talk about the failed seniors’ and long-term care system. He doesn’t want to talk about the failed education system in which he has centralized all decision-making in a disconnected minister’s office. He doesn’t want to talk about native and indigenous issues. He doesn’t want to talk about failed infrastructure. He doesn’t want to talk about the fact that Quebecers are still the most heavily taxed population in North America. He also doesn’t want to talk about the near $14 billion Quebec receives in equalization payments from Canadian taxpayers.
There is so much he doesn’t want to talk about in an electoral period that he has to resort to his old PQ ways. Legault ramps up a language debate that hasn’t existed for many years. Quebecers of all linguistic backgrounds had learned to accept and respect each other. Not good for Legault’s dream. If the hate, finger-pointing, and division he has chosen over unity and respect sounds familiar, you just have to look at the evolution of the U.S. since the 2016 election.
Legault has not changed his personal beliefs since his days in the PQ. What he has changed is his strategy to get his fiefdom to separate. He picked an enemy (non-Francophones and the English language), painted them as the root cause of all the province’s ills, and then adopted policies and laws that marginalize the enemy, and push emotional issues of pride and nationalism.
If, as some claim, the economy is great it needs to be pointed out that economy is not life. There are many factors that contribute to a positive economic position, including and very importantly being a part of Canada. It is time for opposition parties to refocus the election agenda and talk about how truly badly this government has performed. It is time for opposition parties to get together and work to rid Quebec of this CAQ government.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
