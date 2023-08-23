Joel Goldenberg’s article on the issue of Canadians being broke is a huge political hot potato and this will end badly for a lot of people. Sadly, as much as TFSA were useful for average people to save some money, we're in a situation where half of Canadians virtually don't have any savings due to the rising cost of living and because a lot of people never saved any money and they used credit without having the capacity to repay it. Remember, considering it's half of Canadians, the ratio is high enough that it means that you have people on relatively high incomes who are $200 from being broke. That's crazy but it's a sad reality. Some of the ''Canadian dream'' was financed by the high personal debt, among the highest in the world. Politicians have encouraged this ''spend now but pay later'' mentality. Using credit is not bad, but there are limits to the amount of credit you can use.
It won't be pretty in the next few years and this was the consequence of having low interest rates for almost two decades. The monetary policy was encouraging to spend, spend, spend all the time while the ''saving'' part of the economy was not valued. I would add that some people with variable mortgage rates will need to sell their home, they cannot afford a rise in their mortgage.
Mat Vaillancourt
Montreal
