It is true that humans have indeed been releasing CO2 and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere via industry, transportation, and other activities. It is also true that these emissions have most probably played some role in what is often thought of as climate change. Nonetheless, the global climate system is way too complex for CO2 to play the only or even main role in influencing the climate. Myriad natural factors - such as solar irradiation, solar cycles, cosmic rays, Earth rotational cycles, and oceans - are very influential as well and may well exceed all the man-made influences. There are many other aspects of CO2 to consider for which there isn’t room to describe here.
Please bear in mind that, even as I’m deeply skeptical about the notion of catastrophic man-made climate change, I support the measures carried out in attempting to control and prevent the spread of Covid-19, and I deeply care about environmental issues in general. In fact, I'm far more concerned about issues such as biodiversity loss/endangered species and actual pollution (e.g. smog, oil spills).
Adaptation to ever-changing climate conditions - whether caused by natural or man-made factors - is much better than CO2 mitigation, including “net zero” or “carbon neutral” policies. The latter policies risk ruining modern society in trying to solve a complicated non-problem, including jacked-up electricity prices in places like California and Europe.
Please keep all of the above in mind as the most significant climate conference since Paris in 2015 is taking place right now in Glasgow. I want to contribute to the climate change debate in The Suburban by presenting the other side, something which is quite seldom mentioned these days even as the mainstream media uncritically presents the other, more alarmist side, and pretty much only that side. Climate science is still not, by any means, settled!
Yosef D. Robinson
CSL
