Regarding Robert Presser’s opinion piece “We Are Not Ok”, I take issue with part of what he wrote. He argues that he is a capitalist — no kidding — and that capitalism should provide opportunities for everyone, not just the privileged few. I believe that capitalism as we have always known it has only served to subjugate the “lower classes” (working class is a better descriptor here) rather than provide a chance for their advancement. People do not have equality of opportunity within the society in which we live. The opposite is indeed true. People born to the wealthy and privileged have an advantage almost from birth, while people born into a poor environment, both wealth-wise and in other ways, don’t have a chance regardless of effort expended to enrich themselves and their future families.
The wealthy can send their progeny to private schools while the impoverished cannot afford that luxury. The cycle of poverty has continued for generations as has the desperation which ensues, leading to situations where working class people continually get the short end of the stick. For example, these less privileged people have suffered and died to a significantly greater extent during the present pandemic. While we complain about having to stay home and not getting our hair cut, they have been forced to work, which has caused them to suffer and die in much greater numbers than us. That is capitalism.
We have to do something about the unequal distribution of wealth born and fostered by our capitalistic economic system. Rather than regard capitalism as a panacea where everyone can benefit, we have to get real and understand that that’s not the way this system functions. In fact, the rich get richer and the poor get poorer within the present economic reality and the gap will continue to widen unless action is taken to remedy this intolerable situation.
Full disclosure: I taught Robert Presser when we were both at Bialik, a private Jewish school in Côte St. Luc.
Jerry Cohen
Retired social studies teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.