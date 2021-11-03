Last week's Suburban reported about the municipal meeting that included Dida Berku and Rick Leckner who stated "We have problems at Vezina, Plamondon and Van Horne....but we need to have things done on a trial basis". Exactly! As Berku has suggested before put train stations at Rob't Burns and CSL and/or Jean Talon at Decarie, Cote-des-Neiges and Rockland - low budget experiments that need little more than a movable platform and a bus shelter. If it does not work - pick it up and move it someplace else.
Ian Craig
NDG
