The oped by Me.Ralph Mastromonaco assumes that Quebec is not already functionally, effectively, separate from Canada.
Quebec shares only a currency with 'the rest of' Canada - not its civil law, not its values (take note of the use of the "notwithstanding" clause), not its system of taxation, not its professional organisations, not its government - certainly not - not its immigration rules, need I go on?
Though, admittedly, if the Federal government would cut off all transfer payments to Quebec, we might see that there is a good deal of transactional or dependency-based relationship in fact. I'd love to see that happen, I'd love to see Quebec pulled off its high horse and brought into compliance.
Jean L. Denis
Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.