Hampstead is a relatively affluent community with nice homes and greenery. Many people would be happy enough to live here. At the same time, it is a community which has become inundated with the sounds of loud lawnmowers and even louder leaf blowers. Rare is the moment when I walk out the door and don’t hear these noise machines at bay. And that says nothing about how much pollution they emit. I think this would be an opportune moment for our new mayor to put forward a plan which phases them out in favour of quieter — and more environmentally friendly — equipment.
Robert Miller
Hampstead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.