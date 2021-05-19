There are worries going on because of sudden high rental prices for tenants in Montréal. Some reporters are incorrectly calling it a “booming market” or just “market prices.” They are neither. These astronomical rent increases are occurring because many landlords got it into their heads to raise rents by high increases once they realized that tenants--often immigrants-- thought they had to accept any new rent increases, or they would have to move out. In fact it’s no on both counts.
But many tenants aren`t aware of their rights or that the Rental Board could lower rent increases to a much smaller amount. So, landlords simply raise rents to significantly higher levels every year. And what did Legault and Plante do to alleviate the situation? Nothing. At the very least, the province could have instituted rent controls at least through our current crisis.
If Legault and Plante don’t take measures on this matter then here are the likely outcomes: many tenants won’t be able to pay these out-of-control rents. Tenants will be evicted. Tenants will drastically cut back on their usual purchases. In turn, many businesses will lose revenues and may close, not to be replaced by other companies. Understandably, other campanies will be leery of entering such a troubled Québec
business market.
Martin Plant
Montreal
