I am very glad that you reported on Montrealers' condemnation of the recent murder of the Muslim family in London, Ontario.The show of solidarity shown both in Montreal and across the country has been both encouraging and inspiring. Crimes of this nature, motivated by religious hatred, have absolutely no place anywhere in our world and must be eradicated and universally condemned.
I understand that the murdered family was from Pakistan, a strongly Islamic country where the persecution of Christians is severe and where Pakistani Christians are considered second-class citizens. It is my hope that this horrible incident sheds light and brings awareness on the horrors of religious hatred, not only in Canada, but also in the rest of the world.
Illya Kuryakin
Montreal
