An adolescent with word issues, I asked myself how it was possible to misunderstand all you see when your eyes are closed in the first place. Now, an aging Boomer (and, lately, a zoomer), listening to Premier Legault deny systemic racism, I think I get it. When your eyes are closed to the two-tiered citizenship that is the foundation of racism towards our autochthonous peoples, you will necessarily misunderstand the primary cause of the deaths of Joyce Eshaquan and Georges-Hervé Awashish. And your misunderstanding will, itself, be systemic in nature. You will forever be trying to provide the right answers to the wrong questions.
The Viens Commission Report, paid for by Quebecers, comes in at five-hundred plus pages, with its findings of systemic racism in our institutions, but the premier won’t buy it. The current report of Quebec’s Human Rights Commission concludes there is systemic racism in Quebec. Another expensive doorstop, it would appear.
Perhaps reports and studies make for dry reading. I recommend the premier first reread the classic Who Has Seen the Wind, W.O. Mitchell’s account of a boy growing up on the Saskatchewan Prairies in the 1930s. Perhaps it will encourage him to find those “...moments when an inquiring heart seeks finality, and the chain of darkness is broken.”
Howard Greenfield
