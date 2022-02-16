A few squawking backbenchers do not a mutiny make, and only the initiates can know whether Joël Lightbound is bound for glory, is a stalking horse, or a canary in the mineshaft. Perhaps, his solo press conference criticizing his party is a novel way of eventually entering the contest to lead the Conservatives.
In the language of hockey, a coach has lost the room when the players have ceased performing with him at the helm. Will Justin Trudeau experience the fate of Dominique Ducharme? His is a minority government, and if he finds himself a minority within the party and the government, a swallow might yet a spring make.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.