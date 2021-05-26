Having read with great disappointment that Prime Minister Trudeau will allow the non-inclusive CAQ to tamper with the Canadian Constitution, I will no longer cast a ballot for the Liberal Party of Canada or the Liberal Party of Quebec.
The Liberal Party has abandoned minorities in Quebec and panders to the francophones to the detriment of non-francophones. I am disgusted. At least Francois Legault does not hide his separatist agenda, although he has not yet publicly declared his intent. The Liberals mouth empty promises and have no moral compass.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
