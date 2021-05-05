Whether or not we agree with the Superior Court, Marc-André Blanchard's recent judgment warns the Quebec government about the legally enforceable limits of Bill 21 if it reaches the Supreme Court.
It is therefore appropriate to think a little more like anglophones in order to fine-tune this law that gives concrete expression to our common desire to make the province of Quebec a secular state. Note that Mr. Blanchard's decision only grants an exemption for English-language school systems (because it would violate minority language education rights) and for elected members of the National Assembly (who are elected by the people, not by the rule of law).
In Ontario, the neighbouring province, there are four public school systems: the French/English secular school boards; and the French/English Catholic school boards. "Thinking English" means, in this context, that Quebec should better "compartmentalize" the desire of some (e.g., secularization) with the desire of others (e.g., freedom of conscience and religion), in much the same fashion as Ontario.
This would lead to the establishment of four public school systems in Quebec: the secular Francophone/English-speaking school boards; and the non-secular Francophone/English-speaking school boards (or even Catholic, a constitutionally guaranteed right for historical reasons, if one wishes to be even more "faithful" to the English model).
By doing so, the Quebec government better aligns the rights of some with those of others. This would eventually force the province to abandon its public subsidies to private school systems (which would be funded at 75% of the public school system), as is not necessarily the case in other provinces!
If we are determined to keep the Quebec law and education system as it is, then we must expect to be lynched in the Supreme Court for our "flagrant denial of the fundamental rights of certain Canadians", for "instrumentalizing" the notwithstanding clauses for this "particular secularization of the state", and then to be sent back to the drawing board.
As Blanchard pointed out in his decision: "The use of the notwithstanding clauses by the legislator [Quebec] appears excessive, because it is too broad, although legally unassailable in the current state of the law."
It would therefore be "unconstitutional" in Canada to defend the idea that religion is a private and not a public service for Quebec, even though the province heavily funds the private school systems...
The irony!
Loïc Brurat (student, University of Sherbrooke)
Sherbrooke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.