Governments in their second term grow increasingly isolated from the concerns of the “little folk”. Especially a government that wasn’t preoccupied with those concerns in the first place. The minister of housing has said that if renters aren’t happy with Bill 31, which, amongst other things, makes it more difficult for a tenant to assign the lease, they should buy property instead of leasing it.
In other words, let them eat CAQ.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
