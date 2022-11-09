Prime Minister Trudeau would like to welcome 400,000 or more people to Canada per year in the next few years. But what of the consequences?
Where do you house them, especially with the lack of affordable housing presently? We are building millions of cars per year, with very few being scrapped. The roads and bridges are already overcrowded. How will that work?
Sure, we need workers, but how long will it take for them to learn English, French, or other local languages, and master the necessary trade or skill? For all this effort, people need the correct papers: passport, social security number, course certificate or any other certificate.
Hospitals are overcrowded, there are not enough doctors, and access to medical services is very difficult. I think the solutions are not as simple as Trudeau thinks.
Ed Hoyer
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.