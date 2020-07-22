In regards to Joel Goldenberg’s story on the senior‘s fraud case, a Ukrainian woman survives the experience of having been forced into a Nazi concentration camp in her youth. A lifetime later, as an old woman in Montreal, widowed for many years, she is forcibly removed from her home, confined to unfamiliar premises, and despoiled of her savings and belongings until a court renders whatever justice is available in the circumstances. She will have died before judgment.
Mrs. Piela was not living in a war zone when she suffered these depredations at the hands of individuals who betrayed their profession, disavowed their calling, and transacted on their own humanity in wanton disregard for hers. She was living in a cosmopolitan, multicultural metropolis in an open and free society in peacetime.
Susan Sontag said that moral judgment depends on our capacity for paying attention. The attention deficit order afflicting modern society can turn Mrs. Piela’s story into a disposable news item in less time than it takes to say Mariepier Morin. It’s up to us.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Monreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.