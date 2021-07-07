The final countdown is on: Bill 96 hearings will begin September 21st before a Quebec legislative committee. This will be a defining moment in the future of our country.
Less than three months away, and few minority opposition voices are at the table. Indeed, the Government of Quebec has locked out minority voices. In fact, and this shocks and dismays me, three of my former Laval law professors (Turp, Brouillette and Taillon) have been invited personally to the meetings. This contrasts with only three groups representing Quebec’s English-speaking community! Equity and fairness?
People need to stand up against this "show trial" which will serve to legislate against all of Quebecers' interests. We need to open this up to "speak truth to power." Join me and the Task Force in lobbying for a voice at the table to stop these detrimental changes to our Constitution, human rights and language rights. www.languageequality.ca
Colin Standish
Montreal
