A disturbing incident in Côte St. Luc has come to my attention. On Sunday, July 11, a caregiver was taking a lady with a severe neurological condition for a walk to get fresh air in Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park. It's a very nice park. But the behaviour of the people who observed the caregiver struggle to comfort and stabilize the woman, frozen with severe symptoms, was far from nice. Dozens of them stood around and gawked instead of trying to help in some way. Nearby, three or four people sat on a bench. NOT ONE OF THEM offered a single space on the bench to help relieve the distress of the woman or the caregiver.
Finally, one of the onlookers did call security services. He did not ask the caregiver or the woman if they would like to call for help. Perhaps he was annoyed that the disturbing situation was disrupting his pleasant afternoon. Perhaps he had good intentions. Who knows? It is worth mentioning, by the way, that the caregiver was black.
I must also add that the security man who arrived immediately recognized the difficult situation and was helpful and much appreciated by the caregiver. He showed a decency absent in most of the Sunday strollers.
They stared without showing any signs of sympathy.
Maurie Allioff
CSL
