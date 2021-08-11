“Let’s Get The Guns” to reduce gun violence in our city! I offer the following initiatives to do so:
Simply request all Montrealers to become great Montrealers by volunteering to give up the guns in their possessions anonymously and with no verification of serial numbers. Simply call the police for pick up with a crusher which destroys the guns on the spot.
Hold a referendum for or against the public possessing guns on the island of Montreal before the November 7th election date or on that date if permissible by law. This would immediately encourage the mayoral and city council candidates to table their initiatives to curb gun violence not just more empathetic talk doing little same as before.
Ottawa must direct customs to work closely with QPP and Montreal Police to inspect more foreign containers arriving in the Port of Montreal and do the same for other Canadian port cities. Customs must inspect more cars and trucks crossing our borders from the USA where unfortunately the right to bear arms is written in their constitution, unlike our constitution, lest we forget.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
