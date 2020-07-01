From la Fête nationale to Canada Day, celebrations this year are more matters of the heart than anything else. But if, as they say, it’s the thought that counts, I’m thinking it would be nice if the word federalist were struck from the patriot’s vocabulary. Outside of Quebec, the word federalist is rarely heard except in academic or political circles. Here, the term federalist defines what you’re not, rather than who you are.
Those who believe in Canada are proud Canadians, not contented federalists. It’s time we let go of the f-word in Quebec.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
